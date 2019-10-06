June 17, 1937 - September 29, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Stanley E. Miller, 82, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Stanley was born on June 17, 1937, in Edgerton, to the late Willard and Mary (McMillin) Miller. He was a 1955 graduate of Edgerton High School. He worked as a fork lift driver for 35 years at General Motors. On July 31, 1999, Stanley married Kathleen Rossman at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, WI. Stanley loved to watch the Wisconsin Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. He loved to attend tractor pulls, and read his Janesville Gazette. He was a longtime member of the Rockdale White Knights Snowmobile Club.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Miller of Edgerton; daughters: Dawn (Dennis) Baumann of Ridgeway, WI, Ginger (Anthony) Cordova of Colorado Springs, CO, Kelly (Brian) Griffin of Sun Prairie, WI, Sherry Miscevich of Pingree Grove, IL; grandchildren: Brandon Cordova, Sarah (Beau) Winters, Natalie Baumann, Erin and Sean Griffin, Isabella Abigail Miscevich. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jackie (Donald) Webb.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with Pastor Jim Hearn officiating at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Burial will follow with full military rites. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the start of the services at the funeral home.

