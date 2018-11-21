August 2, 1932 - November 18, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Stanley David Myers, age 86, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away Sunday evening, November 18, 2018, at his home. He was born August 2, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the only child of the late Raymond A. and Vivian Perne (Brown) Myers. He attended school in Beloit, and was a graduate of Beloit Senior High School, Class of 1950, which was the last class at the old school on W. Grand Ave. Stan was married to the former Sue M. Henning, on June 20, 1959, in Janesville. He and Sue were longtime members of First Lutheran Church, where he served as an Usher for 35 years, a Communion Assistant, and served on the Youth Board of Directors. He worked at Fairbanks-Morse for over 15 years, and then after moving to Janesville when he married Sue, he started a long career working with Gilman Engineering Corp. as a Sales Representative. He was a very active employee with Gilman, having served on the Board of Directors of the Gilman Credit Union, served as their Treasurer for 3 years, was the head of the Gilman Activity Committee for 2 years, and started various Gilman Investment Clubs with other employees. He and Sue later owned and operated Myers Gallery and Framing/Stitchery for over 25 years. He served as a Director of the Wisconsin Professional Picture Framers Association for a number of years. They later sold the business to one of their longtime employees in 2007, retiring at that time. After retirement, Stan enjoyed researching his family's history, and followed his family line back to the year 1250 in England.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sue; his two children, Sandy (Lon) McGinness, and Scott (Shirley) Myers, both of Janesville; his two grandchildren, David (Ashley) McGinness, and Caitlyn (Sarah) McGinness; his two great-grandchildren, Emilia and Willow; his step-granddaughter, Autumn (friend, Angel Saldina) Maney; his four step-great-grandchildren: Colson, Dean, Preston, and Irelyn; his brother-in-law, John (Joni) Henning; nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, David Bruce Myers; and his sister-in-law, Jean Hanel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Ave., with Rev. James Johnson officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials in Stan's name would be appreciated to the Maltese Rescue, 110 Scenic Lane, Ellenburg, WA 58926.
