Stoughton, WI - Stanley A. Mabie, age 68, died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born in Beloit on September 30, 1952, the son of Leslie and Jeanette Mabie. Stan was raised in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School. He farmed alongside his father for many years with corn, cows, beans and tobacco. Later Stan moved into the grain hauling business and horse racing. He enjoyed fast cars, fast horses, and fast other things, always a true gentleman. The Stoughton fair was a very important part of his life. Stan chaired many committees for the fair, the fireworks being his favorite. He loved the Stoughton community and the direction it is heading. Stan left this world with his long locks flowing as they did in his days with the band. He is survived by his brother, Rick (Laura) Mabie; nieces, Jennifer and Jessica; nephew, John; numerous family members; and friends. Stan was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. A luncheon reception will follow at the Stoughton VFW Post 328, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's or Dementia research. A special thank you to the staff of Our House Assisted Living and Our House Memory Care, Azura of Beloit, and Heartland Hospice. Please share your memories of Stan by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
