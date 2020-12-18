Stan Millard

March 15, 1941 - December 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Stanley Lyle Millard, age 79, died at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born March 15, 1941 in Janesville to Lyle and Amy (Greene) Millard. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1959. After graduation he worked for and retired from General Motors in February 1990. His passion for building BSA racing motorcycles found him regularly visiting New Zealand, making many new friends all around the world, winning awards and frequently in publications. He had a special family from his loyal patronage of Wedges Bar for his meals for many years.
He is survived by his sister Cate Wyss, niece Jill (Steve) Plenty, nephews Jeff (Laura Hanthorn) Clark and Ryan (Amy Eckert) Clark as well as great nieces Hayley Hughes, Abby Hughes, Hattie Plenty, Jacey Clark, great nephew Justin Clark and special friends Bruce and Lynn Monson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a fiancé Terrie Mack, brother-in-law Carl O. Wyss and a niece Robin Clark.
A private family service will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be assisting the family. Memorials in Stan's name can be made to The American Diabetes Associaton at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial