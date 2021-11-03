Delavan, WI - Stacy B. Hermann, age 46, of Delavan passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She was born in Elkhorn on September 23, 1975 to William and Robin (Roe) Henning. Stacy was united in marriage to Kevin Hermann on July 5, 1997 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. Together they owned and operated Treasure Hut Flowers in Delavan. From her floral designs to her amazing outlook on life, Stacy made the world a more beautiful place.
Stacy is survived by her husband, Kevin; a son, Logan; her father, Bill Henning; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Jean Hermann; and two sister-in-laws, Janet Christopher, and Deborah (Ryan) Rice.
Stacy is preceded in death by her mother, Robin; and her sister, Shelly.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Stacy's family. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Stacy Hermann as a living tribute
