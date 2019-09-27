November 5, 1962 - September 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Stacey Lee Updike passed away peacefully at his home in Janesville, WI, on September 22, 2019, at the age of 56. Stacey was born to Lawrence "Larry" and Melba Updike on November 5, 1962. He was welcomed into the Updike household by his seven siblings: Steven, Sue, Sandy, Stanley, Sherry, Scott, and Sally. Growing up, he, as well as his siblings, developed an unbreakable kinship with the Meehan family next door. Joe, Dee, Terry, Randy, Donna, and Al were fixtures in many of the stories that have been told of the Updike1/4s and Meehan1/4s. Stacey graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1981, where he played football and was a member of the wrestling team. After high school, he would go on to marry Cindy Pat Gilbertson on June 29, 1985. After marriage, the couple would move to a house on Pearl Street in Janesville and welcomed their first child, Shawn Thomas, in the summer of 1987. Soon after Shawn's birth, Stacey and Cindy moved to Madison, WI and welcomed their second child, Samantha Marie, in the spring of 1990. After moving to Stoughton, WI, the couple would welcome their third child, Brittney Jonatha, in the late fall of 1995. Throughout this time, Stacey would serve as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Stoughton. Upon moving to Edgerton, WI in 2000, Stacey began working as an EMT in Edgerton, and would later serve as an EMT for Bell Ambulance in Milwaukee. After his career as an EMT, Stacey worked in a medical capacity at the Oscar Mayer plant in Madison, as well as in the meat department at the Piggly Wiggly in Edgerton. During the upbringing of his children, Stacey coached Shawn1/4s youth football and baseball teams, as well as Samantha and Brittney1/4s softball teams. Stacey would also be a volunteer and supporter of Brittney1/4s youth hockey teams, traveling with the team to their various tournaments across Wisconsin and Minnesota. Stacey was always an avid supporter of his children and their friends. Later in life, Stacey and Cindy agreed to a mutual separation, and Stacey would move to Fort Atkinson, and then back to Janesville. Stacey would go on to form a special relationship with Carol Neeno of Janesville. Stacey and Carol would enjoy each other's company at various events including Packer football games, as well as concerts and comedy shows at various venues across the State. As was the case with all of his relationships, Stacey cared deeply for Carol.

Stacey is survived by his wife, Cindy of Edgerton, WI; son, Shawn of Madison, WI; two daughters, Samantha and Brittney, both of Edgerton; his partner, Carol Neeno of Janesville; five siblings: Steve (Vickie) Updike of Janesville, Sandy (Bobby) Corkhill of Port Royal, SC, Sheryl (Mike) Gerwing of Morrison, CO, Scott (Debbie) Updike of Sanford, FL, and Sally (Brad) Huschka of Lehi, UT; many nieces; nephews; and friends; and his cat, Khaleesi, first of her name, and mother of dragons. Stacey was predeceased by his father, Lawrence (Larry) Updike; mother, Melba Mae (Miller) Updike; brother, Stanley; and sister, Sue Ann Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 E Racine St, Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Guests are welcome to join the family for a meal afterwards at the SCHNEIDER LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. To coincide with Stacey1/4s fandom of all things Wisconsin sports, guests are encouraged to wear Packers, Brewers, and Badger attire to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and contributions can be made to the St. Mary1/4s Foundation in Stacey1/4s honor. Information on the St. Mary1/4s Foundation as well as how to donate can be found at https:// www.ssmhealth.com/donate/st-marys-foundation-madison. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Stacey1/4s family would like to send an immense and deep thank you to the medical team at Dean/St. Mary1/4s Hospital in both Janesville and Madison, WI. They played a pivotal role in keeping Stacey1/4s journey moving forward.