Bluffton, WI - Spencer F. Kumlien, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, November 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Edgerton, Wisc. to Gene and Mary (Townsend) Kumlien. A 1968 graduate of Milton Union High School, Spencer worked for General Motors for 42 years and retired in 2011. He worked at the Janesville, Wisc. plant and then the family moved to Bluffton when he started working at the Fort Wayne General Motors plant.
On Sept. 26, 1970, in Whitewater, Wisc., Spencer and Nancy J. (Zimmerman) Kumlien were married. He enjoyed being outdoors, golfing and puttering around working on projects at his home. He enjoyed animals and always enjoyed being with his dogs. He served on the Milton Fire Department in Wisc. and on the Aboite Fire Department, where he was part of the rescue team.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy of Bluffton; along with a daughter, Kelley Carnes and a son, Jacob J. Kumlien, both of Bluffton. He was a loving Pappy to four grandchildren: Spencer O'Day, Alaynna "Froggle" Carnes, Coven Kumlien and Briana Kumlien; along with a great-grandson, Matthew Lott.
He is also survived by his siblings: Kerry (Pat) Kumlien, a twin brother, Steven (Lorna) Kumlien, Kris (Gary) Schielfelbein and Kevin (Carol) Kumlein, all of Wisconsin. He will be missed by his rescue labs, Martha and Emma.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his lab, Minda.
A celebration of life visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the PAWS of Adams County, through the funeral home. Funeral arrangements were been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and express online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.
