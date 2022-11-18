Spencer F. Kumlien

February 24, 1950 - November 7, 2022

Bluffton, WI - Spencer F. Kumlien, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, November 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Edgerton, Wisc. to Gene and Mary (Townsend) Kumlien. A 1968 graduate of Milton Union High School, Spencer worked for General Motors for 42 years and retired in 2011. He worked at the Janesville, Wisc. plant and then the family moved to Bluffton when he started working at the Fort Wayne General Motors plant.

