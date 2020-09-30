Sophie A. Perrotto ,65, Milton, died September 26, 2020, at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville, WI. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October, 2nd, at 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Milton Wisconsin. All Faiths Funeral Home of Janesville is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Sophie Perrotto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
