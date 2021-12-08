January 29, 1939 - December 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sonja Karen Spoden, age 82, joined her true love, Frank, in heaven on Dec 1,2021 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born January 29,1939 to Ransford John and Gertrude (Fosmoen) Speer, the third of four children; Robert Speer, Dolores (Speer) Martin, and Glen Speer. Sonja graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. She worked as a Penette at Parker Pen before working at the Bank of Janesville. Sonja married Frank L. Spoden on March 21, 1959 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. After the birth of their second child, she became a homemaker, a skill she applied to everywhere she went. Sonja took pride in her family and home. Traditions were important to her, especially for birthdays and holidays. She took great delight in becoming a grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. Sonja's family was her greatest accomplishment and greatest love. Sonja and Frank had a special relationship for sixty-two years. Together they enjoyed the company of family and friends whether it was going out to eat, dancing, playing cards, golfing or just being together. She truly shined in those moments. Sonja and Frank were members of Faith Lutheran Church. They were founders of the Viking 4-H club and she was a project leader. As a member of the Janesville Elk's Club, she was involved in many committees and served on the board, eventually as President of the Ladies Elks. Sonja enjoyed golfing, bowling, and socializing with her many friends. She was a gifted painter and enjoyed many hours painting ceramics at the Senior Center.
Sonja leaves behind her three children: Jacki Gackstatter (Phil Boutwell), Kari (Kenny) Larson, and Todd (Michele) Spoden; six grandchildren: Jayme (Morgan) Pounds, Janna (Josh) Bernhardt, Kirklin Larson, Kyler Larson, Anthony Spoden and Tayler Spoden; six step-grandchildren: Zachariah, Cameron, Braden, Jardin, Paris, and Anastasia Fontaine; and four great-grandchildren: Cayson, Kamden, Klay and Watson. Sonja is further survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Richard Martin; and sister-in-law, Diane Speer; sisters in-law: Katherine Serleth, Francis Story and Beverly (Gene) Bobolz; brother in-law, Phil Long; and lifelong friend, Carole Barriere; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the many treasured friends she made throughout her life.
Sonja is predeceased by her husband, Frank; twin daughters, Tina Marie and Debra Lynn; her parents, Ransford John and Gertrude Speer; in-laws, Peter Spoden and Bertha (Alfred) Courtney; brothers and sister in-law, Bob (Patsy) Speer, and Glen Speer; brothers in-law and sisters in-law: Mary (Jim) Chapin, Dorothy (Gordon) Christensen, Bill (Ruth) Spoden, Eddie (Eileen) Spoden, Ag (Shorty) Jacobson, Gene Serleth, Jim Sheridan, Gen Long and Bob Spoden.
Sonja will truly be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandma, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. She was a TRUE LADY with a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh with a heart of gold.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday December 12, 2021 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Pastor Paula Harris holding a celebratory remembrance at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice, The Faith Endowment Foundation and The ALS Foundation. For online condolences and guest book, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com