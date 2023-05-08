June 11, 1938 - March 23, 2023 Laguna Woods, CA - Laguna Hills, CA – Sonja Kjornes Dowdy, 84, of Laguna Hills passed away March 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sonja was born June 11, 1938, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Engebret Eivindsen and Gudrun Margrethe Dalen (Simensen) Kjornes. Sonja was the youngest of 10 children and graduated from Janesville High School. On August 20, 1958, she married her sweetheart, Lynn A. Dowdy Jr., at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, IA. They were blessed with 1 daughter and 1 son.
Sonja and Lynn moved to California in the summer of 1984 where Lynn pursued his profession as a notable car collector, preserving and restoring vintage items, antiques and memorabilia. Sonja took an interest in the medical field and began working in the emergency room as an admitting clerk at South Coast Medical Center in Laguna Beach. She enjoyed the excitement of the ER environment and soon began night school at Loma Linda University to pursue a career as a Medical Coder. She graduated and worked at Mission Hospital, later transferred to Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills where she retired in 2010.
Sonja enjoyed cheerleading at Janesville High School and had many lifelong hobbies including sewing, quilting and cross stich. She was known to be a fierce bridge player willing to travel around the country for tournament play. She shared her husband’s love for collecting and proudly displayed her vintage doll houses and miniature furniture. She embraced technology including the computer and cell phone which allowed her to stay connected with her friends and family near & far. She was particularly proud of her Norwegian heritage using the internet to connect with long, lost relatives. She was known for her warm smile and friendly mid-west personality often chatting with friends and family in her one-of-a-kind storytelling manner. Being a mother was “the greatest joy” of her life.
Sonja was preceded in death by her husband Lynn in 1998; her sisters Marion Mulligan, Ruth Stewart, Eleanor Schultis, Betty Oertel Delitz; her brothers Gerald, Donald, Edwin, Tom Kjornes and in-laws Donna Kjornes, Mary Ann Kjornes Treichel, Priscilla Kjornes, Catherine Kingsley, Larry Oertel, Red Delitz, Ralph Kingsley and James Mulligan. Sonja is survived by her sister Carrie, her husband Dwayne and many special and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also survived by her daughter Laura (Berta), son Daniel (Brianna) and her cherished grandson, Luke Daniel Dowdy.
Sonja’s celebration of life will take place on June 9th, 2023, 11AM at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville, WI