June 11, 1938 - March 23, 2023 Laguna Woods, CA - Laguna Hills, CA – Sonja Kjornes Dowdy, 84, of Laguna Hills passed away March 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sonja was born June 11, 1938, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Engebret Eivindsen and Gudrun Margrethe Dalen (Simensen) Kjornes. Sonja was the youngest of 10 children and graduated from Janesville High School. On August 20, 1958, she married her sweetheart, Lynn A. Dowdy Jr., at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, IA. They were blessed with 1 daughter and 1 son.

Sonja and Lynn moved to California in the summer of 1984 where Lynn pursued his profession as a notable car collector, preserving and restoring vintage items, antiques and memorabilia. Sonja took an interest in the medical field and began working in the emergency room as an admitting clerk at South Coast Medical Center in Laguna Beach. She enjoyed the excitement of the ER environment and soon began night school at Loma Linda University to pursue a career as a Medical Coder. She graduated and worked at Mission Hospital, later transferred to Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills where she retired in 2010.