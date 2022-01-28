Janesville, WI - Sondra Lynne Matthews, age 53, of Janesville, died peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family after a valiant fight with cancer. She fought her cancer with spirit but lost the battle. Sondra was born Robert James Helgesen on April 11, 1968 to Roger and Viola (Symonds) Helgesen. Later in life, Sondra changed her name to be more true to herself. Sondra most recently worked at Generac in Janesville. Previously, she attended to several developmentally disabled individuals as their caregiver. She attributed her hard work ethic to her parents. Sondra's loving heart and quick wit will be greatly missed.
Sondra is survived by her mother, Viola Helgesen; and brother, Roger Helgesen II; and Roger's children: Marissa, Roger III and Emily; aunts and uncles: Tom Helgesen, Carolyn Sperry, Cindy (Jeff) Zriny, David Helgesen, Charles Symonds, Paulette (Russ) Tinder, Grace (Nels) Becker and David (Giovanna) Matthews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Roger; and grandparents, Elmer and Lucille Helgesen and Gerald and Lavina Matthews.
The family extends their thanks and appreciation to ProMedica Hospice for the loving care they provided.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sondra Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
