December 7, 1983 - June 11, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Simon C. Haskins, 35, of Elkhorn, WI, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 7, 1983, in Elkhorn, the son of Hurvey and Judith (Rice) Haskins III. Simon was a mechanic who worked with his father at Diesel Power Unlimited in Elkhorn. Simon loved music, and played the drums. He was a superb cook, and an excellent mechanic. Simon will be deeply missed by his family who loved him dearly.

He is survived by his son, Simon K.; and his daughter; his parents: Hurvey and Judith Haskins; his sister, Jennifer Haskins all of Elkhorn, WI; his brother, Hurvey Haskins IV of San Diego, CA; and his paternal grandparents, Hurvey and June Haskins of East Troy, WI; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Simon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Fay Rice. Private family funeral service will be held, officiated by Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.