April 25, 1938 - December 16, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Sidney Owen Anderson, Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 25, 1938 to Sidney and Adria (Anderson) Anderson in Edgerton, WI. He lived on the family farm, and attended grade school in Cooksville. Sid graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957. He was an athlete, and was on the very first Stoughton wrestling team, and was a State Championship runner. His excellence in running awarded him a scholarship to the UW-Madison Veterinary School where he attended one semester of college. He married Gloria J.(Thronson) Anderson on June 6, 1959 in Glen Ellyn, IL. Together they shared 60 years of wedded bliss, in which they raised five children together. Sid ran the family farm in Cooksville until 1988. He also worked at the General Motors Company in Janesville, and retired in 2001 after 44 years of service. He loved living in Cooksville and Eddie Julseth, John Porter, Wally Rusch, and Walter Kettle were some of his dearest friends. He was a Jehovah's Witness, and attended services regularly in the Evansville, WI congregation. He had many friends there, and spoke of Lee Patterson and Ray Clauer often. Sid enjoyed playing baseball, pitching horseshoes, bowling on leagues with his father in Janesville, gardening, farming, growing blueberry bushes and apple trees, nature, feeding his birds, and country music. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his beloved sons. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. Sid had a kind and gentle spirit that he shared with everyone. He loved all of his family and friends dearly, and was extremely generous all who knew him.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Darlene) Anderson; and his wife, Gloria; his children: Duane (Debbie) Anderson, (Joe) Marcia Repasky, Gary (Tracy) Anderson, (Mark) Trina Helgestad, and Sydney (Amy) Anderson; grandchildren: Casey Anderson, Philip Anderson, Kaitlin Anderson, Colton Anderson, (Chris) Stephanie Herron, Jamie (Dani) Repasky, Joseph Mullen Jr., Hazel Helgestad, Hudson Helgestad, Ashley Boggs, and Avery Sweeney; great-grandchildren: Zoey De Voe, Jasmine Herron, Brayden Herron, Oliver Repasky, and Teddy Anderson-Gates. He had three special nieces who he loved dearly: Stacy (Tim) Hilgenberg, Stephanie Larson, and Kathy (Aric) Aegerter. He was predeceased by: Sidney and Adria Anderson, Philip Anderson, Linda Anderson, (Pete) Beverly Kores, and Dr. Tom Anderson.

The celebration of life will be on January 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall in Evansville, WI. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to Agrace hospice care in gratitude for their excellent care of our father in his last days. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com