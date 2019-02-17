Shirley Mae Virnig

February 26, 1930 - January 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Shirley Mae (Saur) Virnig died peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Cedar Crest, surrounded by family. She was born February 26, 1930 in Ft. Atkinson, the only child of Gerald and Flora (Endl) Saur. Shirley attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, and graduated from Ft. Atkinson High School. She married Henry Virnig on October 15, 1949 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ft. Atkinson. The couple raised six children: Jean (Kevin) McCarthy of Mesa, AZ; Jerry (Diane) of Horicon; Mary of Janesville; Mark (Shirley) of San Marcos, CA; Lisa (Brian) Thompson of Janesville; and Daniel (deceased). Shirley was a charter member of the St. John Vianney parish.

She is survived by five children; four grandchildren: Ian (Theresa) Virnig of Horicon, Katy (Bobby) Burkhead of Queen Creek, AZ, Nelle (Scott) Bittner of Mesa, AZ, and Lydia Thompson of Janesville; and three great-grandchildren: Emmy Burkhead, William Bittner, and Natalie Virnig. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son; and a grandson, Sean Virnig of Horicon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.