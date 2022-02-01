Janesville, WI - Shirley Mae Schroeder, 86, of Poynette/Milton, WI, formerly of South Elgin, passed away on January 29, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1935 in Elgin, IL, to Forrest and Lila Kampert. In 1952, she contracted polio, and was proud that her blood was used to help formulate the polio vaccine. On July 3, 1954, she married Lyle E. Schroeder in South Elgin, IL. Shirley was an exceptional seamstress, specializing in bridal attire. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and fishing.
Shirley is survived by her daughter: Debra (Daniel) Seitz and her son: Lon Schroeder; 5 grandchildren: Amber (Todd Zimmerman) Bloss, Wendy (Brian) Garcia, Kyle (Sherri) Seitz, Sherry (Joe) Shereck and Jennifer Schroeder; along with 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; her sister: Mabel Rehberg; niece: Cindy; and nephews: Craig and Mike (Amy). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter: Karen; a sister: Sue; a brother: Albert; and a granddaughter: Debra Tepe. Private family service will be held at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Shirley's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Milton Senior Living Facility and Agrace Hospice for the loving care provided. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
