May 15, 1940 - February 28, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Shirley Mae Carlson, 80, of Edgerton, passed away February 28, 2021 at her home in Town of Fulton, WI.
She was born May 15, 1940 in Footville, WI, the daughter of Erwin R. and Wilma D. (Sturdevant) Willing. She attended school in Evansville. Shirley worked as a nurse's aide in Edgerton Hospital for 26 years.
Shirley is survived by 4 children: Debra, Donna, Joel and Jeffery(Stephanie) Knutson; brother: Kenneth (Betty) Willing; 15 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren; and 2 great- great- grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Richard Willing; sister, Carol Treascher; nephew, Bart Willing; father of her children, Orvan Knutson and husband, Kenneth Carlson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville. WI. with Pastor Andrew Reynolds officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to the time of services at the funeral home on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Burial will be in Bethal Cemetery, Town of Center.