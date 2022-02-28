Shirley M. Kildow

May 15, 1931 - February 17, 2022
Milton, WI - Shirley Mae (Rudisill) Kildow, age 90, passed peacefully from this life, February 17, 2022, at her Milton home, with her children by her side. The oldest child of Beulah (Stockman) and Richard Rudisill, Shirley's family farmed both in the Fort Atkinson and Milton areas throughout her childhood. Shirley happily recounted girlhood stories of milking cows by hand, tilling fields, playing with her siblings Dick and Betty, and riding her pony.
After graduating from Milton Union High School in 1948, Shirley married her high-school sweetheart, Don. The 'King and Queen of the Winter Prom' went on to enjoy seventy years of marriage, raising their four children with a good mix of hard work, laughter, and love. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Shirley ADORED her family. The country home Shirley and Don built together was a welcome haven for her family, especially her grandchildren. Garage parties, bonfires, 'concerts', golf cart rides, egg hunts, blanket forts - if her grandkids wanted it, Shirley said yes. Skiing, school activities, sporting events - Shirley was there to nurture and support her family. Shirley enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, family ski trips to Colorado, bowling, bird watching, tending her flower garden, dancing, playing cards, and riding around in the golf cart with Don. Working as a receptionist with both, doctors Vogel, and Holmes while Don served in Korea, Shirley was later employed by Amphenol and Burdick Corp. where she met many lifelong friends. Shirley was a founding member of the Oak Ridge Ski Club, served on the Milton School Board and was a member of the Milton United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Don, and brother, Dick - Shirley is survived by her children: Alan (Flo) Kildow, of Vail CO, (his children, Lindsey, Karin, Dylan, Laura and Reed); Debbie (Leo) Hummel of Milton WI, (their children, Christopher and John); Jeff (Chris) Kildow of Milton WI, (his children, Jessica, Brenton and Marissa); Laurie (Bob) Miller of Edgerton WI, (their children, Daniel, James, Andrew and David): 6 great-grandchildren; her sister Betty (Jack) Roberts, brother-in-law Keith Kildow, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Shirley's heart was happiest when it beat for others, now her beautiful spirit is free...
Special thanks to Dr. Kathryn Lilley and Deb Schneider, NP, for their timely attention to her health care needs over many years. Loving thanks to her devoted caregivers, Lori Perry, Mary Kazee, Denise Pichon, and Lori Blank from Oak Park Place. We also thank Betty Fischer from Oak Park Place for her kind support through Mom's journey. Many thanks to Steve, Natalie and the staff at Rock Haven who opened their doors to Mom in her last days. We truly appreciate Buki and Abib and our friends at Milton Family Restaurant for making Shirley feel that MFR was a second home. Thanks to Pastor Jonathan Kim for assisting the family with her Celebration of Life. Loving thanks to Erin and Morgan from Agrace Hospice Care for their support during mom's final days at home. We so appreciate the help of Bob Albrecht and the staff at Albrecht Funeral Home for their friendship and assistance.
Due to the pandemic, private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Milton United Methodist Church or sent to Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton in care of the family of Shirley Kildow.
