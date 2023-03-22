Brodhead, WI - Shirley M. Jaggi, age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 19,2023 at St. Mary's Hospital Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin to John and Lucinda Dahlk on August 7, 1928. She married Edwin Jaggi on August 20, 1947 in Verona, Wisconsin. She and her husband eventually settled in Brodhead in 1952 where Edwin began cheese making for Spring Creek Cheese Cooperative until their retirement in 1988.
Shirley was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Monroe, Wisconsin. She attended Wisconsin Football games with her husband for over 60 years.
She was known for her kindness to others. She loved reading, flower and vegetable gardening and animals. Cooking from scratch was her specialty and she loved feeding her family and guests. She worked in her husband's cheese making business as a worker and bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lucinda Dahlk, her husband Edwin, her siblings Doris (in infancy), Joyce (Paul Maurer), Rolland Dahlk (Jessie), Harland Dahlk (Sylvia)..
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol and Christy of Brodhead.
A special thank you to all medical staff in Monroe and Madison, and EMS who cared for Shirley in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a hospice of your choice, Rock or Green Humane Societies or Second Harvest Food Bank of Wisconsin.
Funeral Service will be at noon on Friday, March 24, 2023 at DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. To extend online condolences to the Jaggi Family, please visit: www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.