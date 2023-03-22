Shirley M. Jaggi

August 7, 1928 - March 19, 2023

Brodhead, WI - Shirley M. Jaggi, age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 19,2023 at St. Mary's Hospital Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin to John and Lucinda Dahlk on August 7, 1928. She married Edwin Jaggi on August 20, 1947 in Verona, Wisconsin. She and her husband eventually settled in Brodhead in 1952 where Edwin began cheese making for Spring Creek Cheese Cooperative until their retirement in 1988.