October 29, 1929 - December 5, 2018
Milton, WI -- Shirley M. Blaser, 89, of Milton, WI, passed away late on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Janesville. Shirley was born on October 29, 1929, on the family farm of the late Herman and Hilda (Tews) Damrow in the Hanover area. After graduating from Orfordville High School in 1947, she worked at the telephone company in Janesville. On May 14, 1949, Shirley would marry Robert H. Blaser in Hanover, WI. Together, they raised their family in the Hanover area, and then on their family farm in Milton, raising dairy, swine, beef, chickens, ducks and a pony. Shirley was active in 4-H, and was a leader in the Milton 4-H club with Rosemary Knoll. During the late 40's, she played saxophone in a band called 3 Jills and a Jeep. With other farm wives, she participated in the Humming Homemakers at the Vickerman School. In the 70's, she worked at Charles V. Weise in the Janesville Mall in the shoe and wig departments. Shirley loved to read books, including many westerns. In her younger years, she had a large garden on the dairy farm, and would can and freeze many different produce. Shirley sewed many outfits from the patterns and materials collected from JoAnn Fabrics for her kids. She had won a Grand Champion in clothing at the Fair during her teen years. In the later years after selling off the animals, Robert and Shirley played golf at Oak Ridge in the Friday Couples golf league, or went out for Friday Night Fish Fry with the Agnews and Benashs. They rode motorcycles with the Robinsons on Robert's Harley. They also started going to Florida for the winters, and eventually Arizona. If you ever received a card of any kind from Shirley, the one thing you noticed was her perfect, beautiful penmanship.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Robert H. Blaser; children: Diana Shadel, Dawn (Jeff) Benash, Dean Blaser; grandchildren: Dale "Buck" (Stephanie) Blaser, Kelly (Steve Ziebell) Blaser, Jason (Jessie) Benash, Kris (Chad) Cox, Steph Shadel, Ryan Shadel; five great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Dahlberg; and many other cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale Blaser; sister, Margaret Hagen; half-sister, Gladys Cohen; half-brother, Harry Damrow.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10 a.m., followed by Funeral services at 12 noon at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the Milton Public Library.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse