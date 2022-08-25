Shirley Louise (Dockins) Jacob

July 20, 1929 - July 18, 2022 Sun Lakes, AZ - Shirley Louise Jacob of Sun Lakes, Arizona and formerly of Janesville,
Wisconsin died Tuesday, July 18th, 2022 at home with her husband of
seventy two years at her side. Shirley was born in Augusta, Georgia on
July 20th, 1929. She was two days shy of her 93rd birthday. Shirley was the daughter of Joseph and Viola (Corley) Dockins. In 1949, Shirley married Ervin H. Jacob and she is survived by her husband of 72 years,
a daughter, Linda St. Clair and a son, Thomas (Sandy) Jacob. Three grandchildren, Steven (Sarah) Jacob, Alicia (Doug) McIlvain, and Lesley (Jon) Mazur. Shirley had seven great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Miriam (Lester) Higgs and Annie Dean (Paul) Mabrey.
Shirley was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed many friendships.
She was an active member of the Janesville PEO Chapter for 50 years,
She taught Sunday School at First Lutheran Church of Janesville, served on the board of the Visiting Nurses Association, and was also active in the Girl Scout organization as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. Shirley loved to entertain and host large dinners and parties. She enjoyed golf, but Shirley was passionate about bridge. She was a Life Master and played in tournaments all over the Midwest.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Lutheran Church on Saturday,
September 10th, 2022 with the visitation at 10:30 and the service to follow at 11:00. The family request no florals or gifts and asks only for your presence, if unable to attend we ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family.
