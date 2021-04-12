Shirley L. Smith

January 7, 1929 - April 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Shirley LaVone Smith, 92, a longtime resident of Cedar Crest, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Agrace Hospice - Janesville.
Shirley was born January 7, 1929 in Streator, IL, the daughter of the late Roy E. and Elizabeth H. (Dudley) Smith. She attended school in Streator and after graduation from Streator High Scholl, then attended Wartburg College in Wartburg, IA.
She worked in a children's home in Iowa for many years, until entering the banking field. She worked as a Bookkeeper for many years until her retirement.
Shirley has been a very active resident while living at Cedar Crest. She was a member of their Social Committee, was a Hall Monitor, as well as other volunteer positions she would happily assist with. Shirley was well known for always being out and about in the facility.
She is survived by her cousin Delores Studnicky; and by several dear friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marian Gueldenhaar; brother Mahlan Smith, nephew Kevin Gueldenhaar, and best friend Mary K. Boese.
A private inurnment will take place in Muscatine Memorial Park in Muscatine, IA. Memorials are appreciated to St Peter Lutheran Church or Cedar Crest Chapel. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
A thank you to all the wonderful staff at Cedar Crest that worked with Shirley throughout the years. Also, to Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Shirley.