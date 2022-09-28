Shirley Joan (Philpott) Finley

December 13, 1934 - September 23, 2022

Walworth and formerly of Delavan, WI - Shirley Joan Finley, 88, stepped into God's arms on September 23rd, 2022 at Golden Years Assisted Living Center in Walworth, Wisconsin.

