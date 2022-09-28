Shirley Joan (Philpott) Finley

Walworth and formerly of Delavan, WI - Shirley Joan Finley, 88, stepped into God's arms on September 23rd, 2022 at Golden Years Assisted Living Center in Walworth, Wisconsin.
Joan was born in Roanoke, Alabama on December 19, 1934 to Sanford Thomas and Grace (Nolan) Philpott. At seventeen she met her future husband, Serviceman Robert Finley, on a blind date and they were soon married and moved to Delavan Wisconsin. They were married 68 years until his passing.
Joan was a housewife and homemaker and raised their two sons, Pat and Mike, and worked in various service committees through their church. She was a member of the Briggs Road Evangelical Free Church in Elkhorn. In her later years she and Bob enjoyed camping in their travel trailer and tripping around Wisconsin and the country. Joan was a lifelong writer and kept a journal of her thoughts and prayers. In 2021 she published a book of her devotions and meditations.
Joan's parents and husband preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons Patrick (Anita) Finley of Burlington, Michael (Valentina de Navasques) Finley of Milwaukee, grandsons Sean Finley (Burlington), Benjamin Finley (Helsinki, Finland) and Reid Finley (Milwaukee).
The family wishes to thank the staff of Golden Years of Walworth and Mercy Hospice for their care and support during the last few years of our mother's life. We also wish to thank Pastor Tom and Pastor Bob and the congregation of the Brigg's Road Evangelical Free Church for their prayers and support over the years.
Private services were held.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Finley family.
