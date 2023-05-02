Shirley Jean (Schumacher) Wachlin

JANESVILLE, WI - Shirley Jean Wachlin, age 92 of Janesville, passed away on April 28, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Janesville on June 9, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Harriett (Smith) Schumacher. Shirley grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School. Following high school, she attended secretarial school in Milwaukee.
Shirley married Donald A. Wachlin on April 7, 1951. She was employed by Parker Pen Company and later by Ridge Automotive Parts where she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper.
Shirley was a member of Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and was very active at Castaways. Shirley was an avid gardener. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she was very active until becoming a resident at Cedar Crest. Her greatest joy while being at Cedar Crest was caring for their therapy dog, Mollie, which she did until her own health no longer permitted her to continue.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Diane Crompton; nieces, Rae Ann (Gary Matteson) Galloway, Sue Huber, and Patti (Bruce) Raufman; nephew, Michael Crompton; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wachlin on October 19, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Harriett Schumacher; her niece, Paula Crompton; and her dear friend, Rose Manz Brown.
A special thank you to Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they gave Shirley.
Shirley will be buried privately next to her husband at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Wachlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.