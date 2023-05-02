Shirley Jean (Schumacher) Wachlin

June 9, 1930 - April 28, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Shirley Jean Wachlin, age 92 of Janesville, passed away on April 28, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Janesville on June 9, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Harriett (Smith) Schumacher. Shirley grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School. Following high school, she attended secretarial school in Milwaukee.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Wachlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.