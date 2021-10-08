March 19, 1938 - October 6, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Shirley Jean Graves, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Aurora Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. She was born on March 9, 1938, in Wilson County, NC, the daughter of John and Virginia "Nana" Rogers. When Shirley was still a very young child, her family moved to Lyons, WI where she spent all of her childhood years and graduated from Burlington High School in 1956. As a teenager, she looked forward to the weekends spending time with her sisters at the Delavan Roller Rink, where she eventually met her husband, Howard Leslie Graves Sr. She married Howard in 1961, and started her life with him in Elkhorn, WI. They worked for and retired from the same company, Northern Precision Company, in Lake Geneva, and not long after retirement, they decided to move to Janesville, WI.
Shirley was a very simple, nurturing, and family driven woman. After retirement, Shirley loved spending any of her free time crocheting blankets or hats and mittens for her family, doing crossword puzzles, and tending to her plants and garden. She loved taking short walks around the neighborhood, traveling to different states, and eating out at restaurants with friends and family. There was nothing that Shirley loved doing more than spending time with her 5 children, her 15 grandchildren, and her 18 great-children. She was always there for every birthday party, graduation, and family function, and Shirley was definitely the glue of her family, keeping things held together and never leaving anyone out. She was also a proud member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Janesville, WI for many, many years.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Julie) Graves; sons: Steve Graves and Howard Jr. (Susan) Graves; grandchildren: Chad (Rachel), Nathan (Jill), DeAnn (Dennis), Christopher Stiner, Lisa, Leslie, Jessica (Skye), Justin (Allie), Melisa (Jesse), Nicole, Miranda (Mychal), Brandon (Ashley), Jaret, Serenity, Caleb, Destiny, and Ariana; great grandchildren: Samantha, Hayden, Brantley, Macie, Evander, Quinley, Jackson, Owen, Sophia, Alice, Delilah, Veronica, Artemis, Zachariah, Wade, Bryson, Lucas, and Josiah; sisters, Patricia Malsch and June (Art) Holford; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Randy Graves and Jonathon Graves; great granddaughter, Trinity; sister, Thelma Verdick; brother, Joe Rogers; and her beloved cat, Kitty Cat.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A graveside service will immediately follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.