January 19, 1926 - January 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Shirley Jane (Bidwell) Wilson, born in Chicago, IL, on January 19, 1926, to Mildred (Hansen) and Herbert Bidwell. Shirley married Robert G. Wilson on May 3, 1947. They lived on farms outside Whitewater, and later Janesville. After leaving the farm, they made their home in Janesville and Milton. After Robert died, Shirley moved to Waunakee and then to Stoughton. Shirley farmed, worked at Merchant and Savings Bank, and Parker Pen. She did volunteering at Mercy Hospital. She belonged to First Presbyterian Church, and later Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church. Shirley attended Ruth Circle and Women's Luncheon, and also taught Sunday school. She contributed a lot to the Women's Association.

Shirley had three sons: Dave (Linda) Wilson, John (Pat) Wilson, Thomas Wilson. She had seven grandchildren: Lisa (Brandon) Schwartz, Julie (Brandon) Florence, Chris (Sarah) Wilson, Andy (Rhiannon) Wilson, Jackie Wilson, Becky (Joe) Wilson, and Danny Wilson. She had 10 great-grandchildren: Lauren, Ashton, Logan, Aydon, Laura, Audrey, Adyson, Amelia, Charlie, and Avery. She even lived to see one great-great-grandchild, Liam.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son, John Wilson; daughter-in-law, Pat Wilson; her mother and father; two brothers; husband, Robert; grandparents; and many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday March 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. A brief memorial service will follow the visitation period. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice in Shirley's name. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com