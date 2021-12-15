Shirley J. (Krueger) Ruosch

Edgerton, WI - Shirley J. Ruosch, age 85, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Edgerton Hospital. She was born on October 12, 1936, in Edgerton, the daughter of the late Norman and Mariella (Utterberg) Krueger. Shirley was united in marriage on Jan. 28, 1956, to James 'Jim' Ruosch at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton where not only her marriage but her baptism, confirmation and now her funeral were performed.
Shirley's life revolved around two things: her church and her family. If she was not helping her children and grandchildren with their activities, she made sure she was helping the church out with whatever she could including selling tickets for Tobacco Days and Chilimania. She also worked for the Edgerton School District and many remember her as Shirley the Bear as she walked the halls during classes looking for students not in class.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Charlie) Keller, Michele (Howie Young) Ruosch, and Stacy (Dan) Weger; three sons, Jim (Lori) Ruosch, Scott (Angie) Ruosch, and Mark (Robin) Ruosch; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; son-in-law Bun Carley; a sister Jane Thronson; brother David (Lois) Krueger; sister-in-law Helen (Lester) Knudsen; brothers-in-law Gary 'Duny' Miller, Albert 'Butch' Ruosch and Kenneth (Vivian) Ruosch; several nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband James on May 4, 2006; daughter Lisa Carley; daughter-in-law Linda Ruosch; sisters Kay (James) Stolen and Linda Miller; brothers-in-law: Robert (Doris) Berg and John Thronson; sisters-in-law Bea Ruosch and Betty (Charles) Bingham.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton, with the Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton and then again on Friday from 10:00AM to time of service. Burial will be in the Fassett Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelfuneral.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the Edgerton Hospital Foundation.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ruosch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.