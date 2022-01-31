Janesville, WI - Shirley J. Knickerbocker, age 94, passed away, on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born on July 19, 1927, in Janesville; the daughter of Louis and Laura (Hendren) Schaber. Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Janesville High School. She married her High School sweetheart and love of her life, Kenneth Knickerbocker, on October 19, 1946, at Cargill United Methodist Church and they spent 37 wonderful years together before his passing in October of 1983. She worked in the office at Parker Pen until her son was born. Shirley was a lifelong member of Cargill United Methodist Church. As an avid sports fan she loved cheering for the Badgers, Cubs, and Packers and participating on a bowling team for 32 years. Shirley enjoyed traveling, being out in Nature and seeing big city skylines. She especially enjoyed her Van Galder bus trips with special friends. She was an election poll worker and volunteered at ECHO. Shirley was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Shirley is survived by her son, Lanny (Barb) Knickerbocker; four grandchildren: Nicholas Knickerbocker, Jessica (Mike Draheim) Tjaden, Kathryn (Tony) Balster, and Laura (Dan) Vorphal; five great-grandchildren: Julian, Poppy, Meyer, Roman, and Lorenzo; three siblings: Joy (Bob) Seeman, Ernie Kjerstad, and Erroll Kjerstad; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Louis Schaber and Ardis Corkhill.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH with Pastor Steve Scott officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to ECHO. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Knickerbocker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.