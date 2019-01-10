Shirley J. Andrews

June 28, 1928 - January 8, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Shirley J. Andrews, age 90, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born on June 28, 1928, to Walter Nelson Baker and Bessie (Sutton) Baker. Shirley was united in marriage to Roy Andrews June 18th, 1950. In her younger years, Shirley worked as a legal secretary in Beloit, WI. In her free time, she loved to travel, play cards, pamper her pets and visit the casino. Notably, Shirley served as the first city councilwoman for the village of Sharon.

She is survived by two great-nieces, Veronica (Ray) Pallach, and Bridggette (Ryan) Huml; and great-nephew, Jimmer (Amber) Baker, all of whom she treated like her own children; her sister, Jean Spaight (AK); brother-in-law, Robert Wyman (FL); and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; sister, Beverly Wyman; brother, Earl; sister-in-law, Lois (Gary) DeVries; brother-in-law, John Spaight; nephew, James Baker.

Private Family Services will be held. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

