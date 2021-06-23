Shirley Irene (Hamrick) Peterson

February 22, 1940 - June 21, 2021
Orfordville, WI - Shirley I. Peterson, 81, of Orfordville, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Monroe Health Services, Monroe, Wisconsin after a brief illness.
She was born February 22, 1940 in Missouri, the daughter of Clinton and Ruby (Craddock) Hamrick. Shirley married Ronald Peterson on January 18, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV.
Shirley worked at Ogden, Corp. in Orfordville until the time it closed. She loved quilting, sewing and watching the Packers.
Shirley is survived by husband: Ronald; 3 children: Corey (Tina) Peterson, Grafton, Chris (Kari) Peterson, Bardwell, KY, and Kelly (Todd) Onsgard, Janesville; 9 grandchildren: Alex Peterson, Abby (Ryan) Decker, Annah Peterson, Dalton Peterson, Jesse Peterson, Dakota (Justin) Behm, Colt (Rana) Peterson, Cole (Sarah) Onsgard and Taylor (Evan) Welter; numerous Great-grandchildren; and half-brother, Richard (Catholeen) Graves.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Clinton, Robert and Kirby; and sisters: Patricia and Betty.
Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating.
Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery, Orfordville, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the Monroe Clinic Oncology Department, Monroe Health Services and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Shirley.