July 5, 1928 - June 10, 2021
of Janesville, WI - Shirley Ilene Maier, 92, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. Shirley was born in Dresback, Minnesota on July 5, 1928; the daughter of Edwin and Sylvia (Beach) Kappauf. Shirley married Calvin G. Maier on August 12, 1950 in Money Creek, Minnesota, and they shared 47 years together before his passing on October 26, 1997. Shirley and Calvin were members of Mount Zion United Methodist Church. Shirley devoted her life caring for her family, she was a phenomenal baker (anyone that knew her couldn't get enough of her desserts) and loved bowling, she bowled up to the age of 91.
She is survived by her sons: Lynn (Vicki) Maier and Larry Maier; grandchildren: Shaun (Brooke) Bjoin, Beth (Greg Paynter) Oliver, Carmen (Jeff) Harder, Stacy (Peter) Haubenschild, Stephanie (Sandy Elgas) Bjoin and Jasper Maier; great grandchildren: Kayla Oliver, Seth Oliver, Kyle Smith, Cooper Haubenschild, Chloe Haubenschild, Holden Harder , Hilda Harder, Kaden Bjoin and Kyler Bjoin; great great grandchildren: Xavier and Dax; brother in-law, Ray (Eva) Maier; and her twin sister, Charlotte Unnasch; as well as many extended family members.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin; and brothers: Howard, Arnold and Dwayne Kappouf.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL; with Pastor Carlos I. Careaga officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice of Janesville for their loving care and support. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com