Evansville, WI - Shirley I. Davis age 87 passed away Wednesday May 25, 2022, at home after a brief illness. She was born on December 20, 1934, the daughter of Phillip and Carol (Coplien) Rowley. Shirley married James A. Davis on August 13, 1953, in Rockton Illinois and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1983. She enjoyed jig saw puzzles, tending to her flowers and riding around in her Volkswagen Bug listening to "Willy's Road House" her favorite music. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Rodney of Janesville, Cathleen (Bryant Krueger) Davis, Karen (Bill) Hurtley, Mark Davis all of Evansville, four grandchildren; Christopher Hurtley, Brandon (Leah) Hurtley, Alex Davis, Stacie (Matt) Kelso, six great-grandchildren, a sister Darlene Zillmer of Janesville, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, a son Kevin Wayne Davis, a sister Lois St. Clair., brother Clifford "Sam" Rowley
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday June 1, 2022 in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Condolences may be made at www.wardhurtley.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
