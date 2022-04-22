Edgerton, WI - Shirley D. Rundquist, age 82, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at home. She was born in Janesville on May 24, 1939; the daughter of Hilmer E.T. and Evelyn (Smith) Ambrose. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1957 and later attended the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. Shirley worked in assembly for Parker Pen from 1957 until 1971, then worked for Hendrick's Rentals as Manager from 1971 until 1976, and finally in assembly for the General Motors Corporation from 1976 until her retirement in 2000. Shirley was also quite the comedienne, creating the eclectic character "Zelda Gooch" and often entertained for friends and colleagues at parties and at work. Shirley was an exceptional artist, an avid cat lover, and loved to watch birds and all kinds of wildlife from her sunroom. She also played the piano and enjoyed all types of music.
Shirley is survived by her life partner of 44 years, Ray Dalby; daughters, Christine Moore and Ginger (Matt) Giliberto; stepdaughters, Debbie (Steve) Kenseth and Joy Lynn Dalby Smith; siblings, Donald (Martina) Ambrose and Valerie McClellan; granddaughter, Samantha (Christopher) Welter; great granddaughters, Bailey and Maisy Welter; grandsons, Tom (Joelle) Gosda, Robbie (Miranda) Gosda; great grandchildren: Josephine, Lucy, Greyson, and Hadley Gosda: close friend, Cindy Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce Anne Ambrose; and the father of Christine and Ginger, David Roehl.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Croix Hospice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.