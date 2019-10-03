January 15, 1955 - October 1, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Shirley C. Crisman was born January 15, 1955, in Elkhorn, WI, to Harold Dean and Shirley Edna (Vesely) Ferguson. She passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. Shirley is a graduate of Big Foot High School and has been a long time Walworth, WI, resident. She was skilled at various jobs with her most recent being Onvoy Corporation for 23 years as an Administrative Assistant when she chose to end her employment to take time to care for herself and her medical condition. Shirley was a vivacious, hardworking, strong willed, smart woman. She had many loves besides her family, she enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, reading, and watching her favorite movies and television shows. She was always a wonderful conversation partner and was never afraid to share her opinion and always provided sound advice.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Lester A. Crisman, whom she married April 13, 1990 in Delavan; daughters, Vicki (Charlie) Bloss, and Cindy (Theresa Deegan) Wojcik; granddaughters: Ariel (Weston Becker) Bloss, Emmilyne (Samantha Shephard) Bloss, and Lilah Wojcik; great grandchildren, Maycee Bloss, and Audrey Becker; sister, Viola Turner; step-father, Frank Cunningham; sister-in-law, Debbie (Nathan) Anderson; brother-in-law, Dan Crisman; and nephew, Patrick Sherman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Loretta Cunningham; and brother-in-law, Mack Turner.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of prayers at 12 p.m. at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, Wisconsin. Private burial will follow. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.