Shirley Ann Van Dan

December 10, 1939 - August 24, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Shirley Ann (Knutson) Van Dan, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home. She was born on December 10, 1939 in Rice Lake, WI, and is the daughter of the late Monrad and Elida (Alnes) Knutson. She graduated in 1958 from Rice Lake High School, and moved to the Walworth area, where she met Lawrence Van Dan while she worked at the Dairy Ripple. They were married in Rice Lake on July 1, 1961, and started their family in Fontana, WI. Shirley and Lawrence built "Bent Nail Acres" homestead outside of Elkhorn, WI and raised their family. Shirley went to work for Admiral after she was married, and later began working at Elkhorn Webpress, and retiring from Brown Printing. She enjoyed gardening, baking, traveling, and time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed time spent with her Fontana Community Church friends, including Eletha; sister-in-law, Margo; and the girls. Shirley and Lawrence traveled all 48 contiguous states, and enjoyed trips to Norway. They also spent time at their Patch Hill hobby farm in Richland County.

Shirley is survived by three sons: Jeffrey (Andrea) of Kansasville, WI, Thomas (Amy) of Sharon, WI, and John of Elkhorn; daughter-in-law, Alexandra of Delavan, WI; her nine grandchildren: Kathy, Jeremiah, Kelly, Sarah, Samuel, Steven, Charlotte, Victoria and Vincent; and great-grand daughter, Isabella; and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; her son, Charles; brother, Charles Knutson; and sister, Jean (Knutson) Mullen.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Town of Delavan. Arrangements for the Van Dan Family were completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.