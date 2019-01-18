Shirley Ann Thiel

March 13, 1935 - January 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Shirley Ann Thiel, age 83, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Huntington Place Memory Care. She was born on March 13, 1935, in Greenwood, WI, the daughter of Hugh and Frieda (Price) Vine. Shirley attended Janesville schools, and married Charles F. Thiel on January 31, 1953 in Janesville. After Charles retired from General Motors, she enjoyed spending winters with him in Texas and Arizona. She also enjoyed singing and playing the keyboard.

Survivors include her daughters, Ginny Allbee and Patty (Michael) Thiele; her grandchildren: Charlie (Brianne) Allbee, Chris (Tara) Boyette, Tracy (Jeff) Mace; her great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Emily Allbee, Braden and Leila Mace, Jake and Josh Boyette; her brother, Bob Vine; her sisters: Jeanette Campbell, Sandi (Roger) Manecke, Judy (Bruce) Martin and Donna (David) Steele. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thiel, who passed away on July 25, 2014.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Shirley's brother-in-law, retired Navy Chaplain Bruce Martin will officiate. Private burial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546

(608)741-1713

