Shirley Ann (Nacke) Bigelow

Darien, WI - Shirley Ann Bigelow, 84, of Darien, WI passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her daughters home surrounded by family after battling cancer for over a year.
Shirley was born on June 26, 1937 in Effingham, IL daughter to the late Louis and Beulah (McWhorter) Nacke. She married Marvin Bigelow in 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard, IL.
She worked for the Darien School for 34 years, working in the school kitchen preparing all of their meals. Shirley was an excellent baker and cook, she loved working in the yard on the farm and being with the love of her life, Marv. Her famous line was "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.
Shirley is Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Marv Bigelow; her children Wayne, Ron, Rose, and Theresa (Tom); grandchildren Lee (Madison), Alex, Ben, Chelsea (Tyler), Bryce, Madalyn, Ryan and Riley; and 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters, sister-in-law Jeanne Keech, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends.
The family cannot express enough gratitude for the kindness, respect, compassion and grace shown to Shirley and the family from Agrace Hospice of Madison and Nicole and Christine form the Dean Medical Clinic in Delavan.
A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Darien Cemetery (North Walworth Street, Darien, WI) with Pastor Bob Kamps of the Como Community Church officiating. A continued celebration of Shirley's life will be held after. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Bigelow family.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Bigelow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
