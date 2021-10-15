Janesville, WI - Shirley A. Topel, age 85, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born on August 24, 1936, the daughter of Oliver and Theresa Frank. She married Edward A. Topel on April 18, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville, and he preceded her in death on September 25, 2010. Shirley worked at Prent, retiring after 20 years of service. She was always supplying her family and charities with afghans and sweaters she would knit or crochet. Shirley loved her scratch off tickets, penny slots, playing cards with the girls and family, and travelling. She was always rooting for the Packers and Cubs and was an avid reader.
Shirley is survived by her 5 loving sons: James (Debra) Topel and Michael (Debran) Topel all of Janesville, Andrew (Kirsten) Topel of Columbia Falls, MT, Gregory Topel of Reno, NV, and Patrick Topel of Janesville; grandchildren: Jamie Topel, Andrew J. Topel, Micah (Scott) Topel, Jonah (Keara) Topel, Samuel Topel, Jakob Topel and Ariana Topel; sister in-law, Myrna Frank; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers: Robert Frank, Donald Frank, and Richard Frank.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
