October 21, 1936 - July 10, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Shirley A. Starks, age 83, of Edgerton, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by her children at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born in Whitewater on October 21, 1936, the daughter of Laurence and Lillian (Jones) Truman. She married Donald "Sparky" Starks on June 5, 1954, in Rockford, IL. Shirley loved to go out for coffee at the Oasis, and also enjoyed crafting, playing cards, puzzles, crosswords and painting. She was an avid NASCAR fan and liked going to stock car races at the Jefferson Speedway. She absolutely adored her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her five children: John (Becky) Starks of Rockton, IL, Pamela (Albert) Belanger of Janesville, Lynne (Tom Hatlen) Wendtland of Edgerton, Dawn (Brian) Henze of Greenville and Jean (Ed) Olson of Edgerton; 16 grandchildren: Stephanie, Jacquie, Shawn, Wesley, Sabryna, Meredith, Mallory, AJ, Ranisa, Tyler, Keith, Kelli, Elisha, LeAnn, Breanna and Lauren; 39 great-grandchildren; five siblings: Larry (Irene) Truman of Kansas City, MO, Jean Shoemaker of Whitewater, Chuck (Alice) Truman of Fort Atkinson, Bob (Dianna) Truman of Janesville and Jolene (Dennis) Kempf of Madison; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry Starks; three brothers: George, Harlen and Dale; brother-in-law, Ron; and sister-in-law, Jean.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Rock River Cemetery. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Following the burial at the cemetery the family would like to extend an invitation to join them for food and fellowship at the funeral home. A Memorial will be established at a later date. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com