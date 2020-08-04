Shirley A. Schenck

June 6, 1937 - August 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- "Heaven just gained another Cubs Fan" Shirley A. (Leikness) Schenck, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family listening to the song "God bless the USA". She was born in Stoughton, WI on June 6, 1937, the daughter of Clarence and Anna (Offerdahl) Leikness. After graduating from Edgerton High School in 1955, Shirley took a job with the telephone company to help her mom care for her 6 younger siblings after her dad passed away.
Shirley married Berton Schenck on March 7, 1959, and together they had 3 children. Shirley wore many hats over the years. After the phone company, Shirley worked at Woodside Ranch in Mauston, was a waitress at the Oasis Restaurant, moving on to becoming a District Manager for Northwest Fabrics, before working in the drapery department at JC Penney until her retirement.
Shirley was an accomplished seamstress, making wedding, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses for her daughters, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter's weddings. Shirley was an avid Cubs fan, who was present at 2 of the most memorable Cubs games in history, the Bartman ball game and Zambrano's no-hitter in Milwaukee. Shirley loved dancing, golf, horses, word search books and yard work, but her favorite pastime was to travel. She came close to her goal of seeing all 50 states, with her saying "you can never take a wrong turn because it is just a new adventure. You did not want to get into a discussion about politics with Shirley. Shirley was a strong, sassy, intelligent woman with a wicked sense of humor. You could always count on Shirley to be the life of the party. One of Shirley's highlights was going bungee jumping on her 60th birthday. She was a wonderful caretaker and will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Berton; three children: Robert (Sandra) Schenck of Janesville, Candace Schenck of Janesville and Micky Schumacher of Janesville; 11 grandchildren: Stacey, Tiffany, Nicole, Arienne, Ben, Tyler (Lori), Alex, Megan, Dalton (Kirstin), Austin (Kylie) and Shantae; 12 great-grandchildren: Quientin, Destinee, Mayson, Logan, Bryson, Aaralyn, Kendall, Karsten, Mosely, Athena, Stellan and Liam; her beloved dog, "Buddy"; four siblings: Ronnie (Helen) Leikness, Johnnie Leikness, Millie (Don) Noyce and Roger Leikness. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clayton and Richie; and sisters: Doris Vike, Marian Ree, Loretta Woodstock, Ardys McCullick and Jeanette Liekness.
Shirley wanted people to celebrate her life. To grant her wish, we will celebrate on Wednesday and Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at her home of 57 years, 1926 Hancock Lane, Janesville. Please come share a story and celebrate with her family. A Private Service will be held on Friday. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.whitcomb-lynch.com.Memorials can be made in Shirley's name to KIND (Kids in Need of Desks), and Agrace Hospice.
A special thank you to Leslie, Kristi, Jill, Ashley and Erin, and the rest of the staff from Agrace Hospice for their kind, compassionate care of our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.