Sheryl A. Jaques

November 21, 1958 - August 29, 2022
Janesville, WI - Sheryl Ann "Sherree" Buggs King Jaques, 63, of Janesville passed away at home on August 29, 2022 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Crohn's disease and cancer.
Sherree was born November 21, 1958 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The loving daughter of Norman and Anna Jean (Becker) Buggs, Sherree graduated from Parker High School in 1977. Throughout the years, she worked at Crown Cable, Accudyne Systems and SSI Technologies.
Sherree always had a positive attitude, friendly smile and ready laugh. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She also enjoyed embroidery, sculpting and drawing, and shared those talents with family and friends. She had a love of nature, feeding birds and squirrels, and hunting morel mushrooms while taking long walks in the woods.
Sherree is survived by daughter Anna King and beloved grandchildren Brooklynne, Jaceion and Juleion, as well as siblings Lee Ann (Dan) Woodman, Suzanne (Phil) Whitford, Kurt (Linda) Buggs and Ken (Kathy) Buggs, all of Janesville, and Sandra (Jim) Ogden of Oregon, WI. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, good friends Dot and George Luckus and Lisa Chism, and Mister the Cat. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville. A visitation will take place 5-6 pm; service 6-7 pm.
The family would like to thank Lisa from Mercyhealth Hospice for the compassionate care she provided to Sherree and her family. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
