Sheryl A. Jaques

November 21, 1958 - August 29, 2022

Janesville, WI - Sheryl Ann "Sherree" Buggs King Jaques, 63, of Janesville passed away at home on August 29, 2022 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Crohn's disease and cancer.

