December 29, 1950 - March 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sherry E. Thurner, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at Janesville's Mercy Hospital. Sherry was born in Elkhorn on December 29th, 1950, the daughter of Ralph and Carol Pierce. Sherry graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1969, then went on to earn a bachelor's and master's degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. On August 9th, 1975, Sherry was united in marriage to Richard Thurner of Greenfield, WI. Sherry taught English and public speaking for 33 years in the Janesville public schools, beginning her career at Edison Middle School, moving on to Franklin Middle School, and finishing her teaching career at Craig High School, retiring in 2006. While at Craig, Sherry also served as the coach of the Craig forensics program for several years. From 1985 to 1993 Sherry was a member of the Stage One Theater organization, even serving for a time on its board of directors. Sherry was also a talented and accomplished graphic artist, working in watercolor, colored pencil, oils and mixed media. She was a member of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Association, the Janesville Art League, and the Colored Pencil Society of America, and in recent years has exhibited many of her works in galleries and exhibitions throughout Wisconsin. Sherry is perhaps best known locally for her role as guide for the many historical tours she has conducted in Janesville's Oakhill Cemetery. The tours, which Sherry helped to initiate in 2014, were presented in conjunction with the Rock County Historical Society. Also reflecting her interest in genealogy, in recent years Sherry has accounted for nearly 15,000 entries of Oakhill Cemetery burial records on the worldwide Find A Grave website. In her spare time, Sherry loved to travel. She was full of curiosity and enthusiasm for everything that other cultures have to offer, visiting nearly all fifty states and more than thirty countries on four continents during her lifetime. She loved good music, good food, good theater, good books, and good friends. She loved life.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Richard; her sister, Pat (Lindrew); her brother, Dean; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary.

A celebration of Sherry's life will be held on Sunday, April 7th, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Someplace Else Restaurant, 1 West Walworth St., Elkhorn. Sherry's many friends and family members are invited to attend.

The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, University Hospital-Madison; Mercy Hospital in Janesville; the Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa; and the Mercyhealth hospice staff, for the care and assistance they gave Sherry during her illness.