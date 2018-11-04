August 2, 1954 - October 29, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Sherry A. Scheurell, age 64, of Delavan passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 at her home in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn on August 2, 1954 to Hobert and Mary Jean (Thorpe) Madison. Sherry was united in marriage to James Scheurell on June 5, 1976, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan. She worked for 25 years at Delavan-Darien High School, before retiring. Sherry was a former member of the Police and Fire Commission, avid golfer at Delbrook, and bridge player.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 42 years, James; a daughter, Tiffany (Cole) Kruizenga, of IA; two sons, James (Timothy Ehrenberg) Scheurell, of MA, and Patrick (Megan) Scheurell, of Brodhead, WI; two grandchildren, Liam and Sophie, and one on the way; three brothers: John (Diane) Madison, Mark (Alina) Madison, and David (Anne) Madison; and many nieces and nephews. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister, Ann Marie.
Upon Sherry's request, private family services will be held. Please send any condolence cards for the Scheurell family to the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
