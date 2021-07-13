Sherrie E. (Kane) Duoss

May 28, 1960 - July 11, 2021
Milton, WI - At her home, July 11th, 2021, Sherrie Elaine Duoss passed on to her Lord and Savior's promise of eternal life. (John 14) She was born on May 28, 1960, the daughter of Dave Kane Sr. and Betty (Ruosch) Bingham. Graduating from Milton High school in 1978, Sherrie went on to earn her associate degree in Administration from Blackhawk Community College in the early 1980's. She began her career with Yahr Orthodontics and later Pelsue Orthodontics. After 35 years as the Financial Office Manager and battling breast cancer, Sherrie retired. Many future plans were being made, but the return of her cancer prevailed. After the hard fought battle, Metastatic Breast Cancer finally took her life. During it all, she always reminded us to Live life, Laugh loudly and Love limitlessly. Lots!
Sherrie married her one and only husband Dennis Duoss on April 19th, 2003 at Hope Lutheran Church. They had just celebrated 18 wonderful years together.
In her youth, she traveled to many Christian conferences. Even as far as Germany and Australia! Later in life, she got the "cruise" bug. Cruising to many places, with Dennis by her side, they were blessed while seeing the "world"!
Sherrie is survived by her devoted husband Dennis, father Dave (Rosemary), sister Linda Medine (Tom), brother David Kane Jr. (Kris, Ian, Ben, Emma) and brother Daniel Kane (Laura, Jon, Anna). She is further survived by aunt Helen Knudson (Les), aunt Shirley Ruosch (Jim), uncle Kenneth Ruosch (Viv), uncle Albert (Butch) Ruosch, and stepchildren Denise Acosta (Mike, Ethan, Aidan), Nathan Duoss (Lindsey, Nina, Faye), Aaron Duoss (Pasha), Caitlin Cadd (David, Jayden, Ava), and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Betty, stepfather Charles (Chick) Bingham, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Noon Friday, July 16, 2021 at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Milton. Rev. Carol Baumgartner and Rev. George Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow in North Johnstown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville and at the CHURCH on Friday, July 16th from 11 a.m. until the time of services. The Duoss family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be made to www.henkeclarson.com.