Sheron R. Mina

May 20, 1941 - November 3, 2020
Beloit, WI - On the morning of 3 November 2020 Sheron V. Mina 79 years young of Beloit, WI left this terrestrial world to take her place in God's Kingdom. Sheron's passing was due to complications of COVID. Sheron was born on 20 May 1941 in Shopiere, WI. She lived many different locations throughout her life. She called California home for over 50 years before returning to Wisconsin following the death of her husband Daniel Mina of more than 40 years. She joined the Marine Corps in 1959 attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. She was also a member of the local Marine Corps League post in Janesville, WI, and an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Sheron was always very generous and a joy to be around.
Sheron is survived by her step-son Dan, step-daughters Judie Ballard and Cathy Mina; grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Ian, Lilly and Sarah, her sister in law Mary Van Zandt, along with her companion cat Bobby.
She was preceded in death by her long time husband Daniel Mina, her parents and her brothers, Roger, Bob & Russell "Buck" Van Zandt.
Sheron's Graveside Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday May 22, 2021 at EMERALD GROVE CEMETERY with Full Military Burial Rites. Following her Burial, all are invited to join the family at Sweet Allyn Park in Shopiere for a time of remembrance and a nice picnic. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit or the Marine Corps League Det. 623, P.O. Box 44, Beloit. Please share a condolence or a kind memory with the family on our website.
