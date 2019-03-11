September 2, 1965 - March 8, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Shelly Marie Lawver, 53, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 8, 2019, after an almost four year courageous fight against cancer. She was the dear wife of Brad Lawver, a loving stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and wonderful friend. She was born September 2, 1965, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Richard and Catherine (Verstynen) Heyerdahl. After graduating from Turner High School in 1983, she began her long career at Alliant Energy. Shelly loved her job and made many lifelong friendships during her time there. She married Brad Lawver on October 21, 2000. Shelly enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with Brad. She loved spending time with her family and watching the Green Bay Packers. Shelly had two beloved golden retrievers, Chelsey and Savannah, who were her "fur-babies".

Survivors include her husband, Brad Lawver of Beloit, WI; step daughters: Stevanie (Graig) Kittelson of Edgerton, WI, Courtney (Steve) Zielinski of Beloit, WI, and Alexandria Lawver of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren, Kameron and Quinn Kittelson; her parents, Richard and Catherine Heyerdahl of Beloit, WI; siblings: Rick Heyerdahl of Beloit, WI, Kelly Heyerdahl of Watertown, WI, and Scott (Melissa) Heyerdahl of Hartland, WI; brothers-in-law: Jeff (Sharon) Lawver of Littleton, CO, Randy (Val) Lawver of South Beloit, IL, and Scott (Chris) Lawver of Roscoe, IL; uncle, Curtis Heyerdahl of Garnerville, NY; and many nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her in-laws, Curtis and Gloria Lawver.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Shelly will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Prayer service at 4:15 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church. Memorials may be given in her name to the UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center and Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank Shelly's doctors and care staff at the Beloit Cancer Center, UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center and the Beloit Regional Hospice for their outstanding support and care.