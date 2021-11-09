Janesville, WI - Shellie Osborne, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born in Janesville on March 13, 1963, the daughter of Theodore D. and Lucille (Rinehart) Osborne. She graduated from Parker High School in 1981. Shellie worked at REM as a CNA and also at other nursing homes. She earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona. Shellie loved horses since she was a young child, but never had one of her own. She enjoyed going to Ho-Chunk, Fireside productions, and dining out with friends. She especially loved going to the show "Dancing with Horses."
Shellie is survived by her daughter, Mallory (James) Richter; mother, Lucille Osborne; 4 siblings: Todd of Cedar Hill, TX, Troy (Julie), Glenn (Vicky), and Julie Carmichael all of Janesville; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and 2 brothers, Timothy and Robert.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Will Jewson officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"I Love You. Until we meet again"
