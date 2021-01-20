September 25, 1942 - January 13, 2021
Evansville, WI - Sheila W Sorkin, MD died Wednesday, January 13 in Milwaukee due to COVID-19. She was born on September 25, 1942, the daughter of Dr. Samuel and Hannah (nee Pessin) Sorkin, and grew up in Evansville, WI. She graduated from Evansville High School (Class of 1960) and went on to earn a BA from Northwestern University, a MD from Northwestern University Medical School, and later a post graduate degree in addiction medicine. After a few years practicing in Valparaiso, IN, Dr. Sorkin followed in her father's footsteps as a family doctor in Evansville for 10 years before deciding to specialize in addiction medicine. She did this in hospitals in Sheboygan and the Milwaukee area followed by 10 years of private practice where she helped a great many people turn their lives around. She accomplished all of this in spite of decades of suffering from severe chronic pain initiated by a terrible fall in college followed by many surgeries. She never lost her sense of humor. She was a great traveler of roads both physical and literary, equally passionate about seeing all she could of both the world and the many books it is filled with. Her last years were spent at Chai Point Senior Living in Milwaukee where she was pleased to serve as a friend, cheerleader, and informal medical consultant to many of the staff who cared for her.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael and is survived by her nephew Samuel Sorkin of Evanston, IL and many friends, including members of the Baker and Cain families from Evansville.
Because of the pandemic there will be no memorial service at this time. It will be delayed until it is safe for Sheila's family and friends to gather safely. Meanwhile, help us celebrate Sheila's life by contributing stories about her and photos to the Sheila Sorkin page at www.meredithfuneralhome.com. This web site serves the Allen-Meredith Funeral Home in Evansville that is handling her funeral arrangements and also their Maresh-Meredith&Acklam partner in Racine. If you wish to be notified later when a memorial service is planned, email Ann Baker Burgess aburgess@wisc.edu.
Memorials may be made to the Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation,1400 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 532022 for the Irving Chortek Fund for continued enhancement of quality staffing including continuing education and training of employees. Or to the Dr. Sam and Hannah Sorkin Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, 26 S. Jackson St., Janesville, WI 53548.
A quote from Sheila, "We live on in the lives we have touched." Sheila has touched a great many of us.
