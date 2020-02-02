September 30, 1961 - January 2, 2020

Janesville -- Sheila R. Tabbert, age 58, died January 2, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Born September 30, 1961 in Pierre, SD, Sheila lived in Janesville most of her life, and resided at Rock Haven for several years.

She is survived by her son, Derek; sisters: Dawn Rahe, Hermie Snorek, and Cindy Tabbert; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Julia Tabbert; brother, Gregory Tabbert; and niece, Hillary Tabbert.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will be held at the Salvation Army Community Center Chapel, 514 Sutherland Avenue, Janesville, WI. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online guestbook and condolences: schneiderfuneraldirectors.com Family members appreciate the comforting care Sheila received by all of the staff at Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice Care.