Sheila R. (Lubeck) Bender

August 11, 1952 - January 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Though Sheila died on January 15, 2021 she fought a courageous battle against metastatic thyroid cancer. She was born August 11, 1952 to Edwin and Mary (McGhee) Lubeck.
She was insightful, artistic, and unpretentious who loved road trips, books, music, dancing, movies, and gardening.
Sheila leaves behind her husband Glen of 27 years, her twin sister Cheryl Applegate; her niece and godchild Kimberly Applegate; 13 brothers and sisters; many nieces, nephews, and her beloved pets Chewy, Blackie, Dickens, Little Girl, Mona, and Jasper. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
Interment will be held in the summer at Mt Olivet Cemetery with a Catholic graveside service. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Memorials are appreciated to the Thyroid Cancer Research at Carbone Cancer Center- Madison, Child Fund International, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
A special thank you goes to Dr Hartig-surgeon, Dr Diane Olson-endocrinologist who gave me time. To Dr. Rozac and many healthcare workers who gave me hope and finally to Agrace Hospice and all the staff there.