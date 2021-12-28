Darien, WI - Sheila M. Stirmel, age 58, of Darien passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Elkhorn on November 16, 1963 to James and Virginia (Kohler) Stirmel. Sheila graduated from DDHS in 1982 and UW-Stevens Point Nursing School in 1984. She worked at UW-Whitewater Health and Counseling Services and then as an LPN at Delavan Health Services.
Sheila is survived by her son, Adam, of NJ; parents, James and Virginia, of Darien; two grandsons, Elliot and Thomas; two sisters, Vickie Saltmarsh, of Delavan, and Barb (George) Kiskunas, of Janesville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sheila is preceded in death by her grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 212 S. Main Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. The family requests that masks be worn at church. Memorials can be directed to the Sheila M. Stirmel Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 297, Delavan, WI 53115. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
